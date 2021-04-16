UP Panchayat poll candidate stabbed to death

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 (IANS) A Block Development Council (BDC) candidate Rakesh Babu, 60, was allegedly stabbed to death ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in Mainpuri on April 19.

His body was found lying in the field on Thursday.

According to the deceased's relative, he had gone for campaigning on Wednesday but did not return and on Thursday, his body was found lying in the field.