UP Panchayat poll: Candidature of rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife cancelled

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and rape-convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat polls was cancelled on Saturday, state party chief Chief Swatantra Dev Singh informed.



Sangeeta Sengar's name was included in the list of BJP candidates that was released on April 9 for UP Zila Panchayat polls for five districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2019, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

In March 2020, a Delhi court here sentenced Sengar along with all other accused in the Unnao rape case to 10 years in prison in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. (ANI)

