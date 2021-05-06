UP panchayat poll winner booked for taking out victory procession, playing Pakistani song

By Kamna Hajela

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): A candidate named Imran Khan who won in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, took out a victory procession to the accompaniment of a popular Pakistani song and released a video of the event, has been booked by the police for taking out a victory procession during the COVID pandemic and allegedly also disrupting communal harmony.



Confirming the information, Arpit Kapoor, officer of Ramganj police station said, "The victory procession was carried out by the newly elected village head Imran Khan in village Mangra of Ramganj. We have registered a case in the matter."

The candidate, who won the village Pradhan election in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, not only violated the Covid 19 protocol, but also created a video of his victory procession. In the video which went viral on social media, a popular Pakistani song was played in the background.

However, as soon as these videos went viral, the police registered a case and started the investigation.

As per the video footage, Imran Khan, who won the election of Pradhan in Mangra village of Ramganj Thana, Amethi, took out a victory procession with his supporters to the accompaniment of Pakistani songs. The candidate took out the procession on a car and bikes.

The Uttar Pradesh police have filed a case under sections 153B, 188, 269, 270 and 171.

According to Arpit Kapoor, the officer of Thana Ramganj, Khan has tried to disrupt communal harmony by playing the new Pakistan Aya Dekho Imran Khan Aaya song.

The Supreme Court and the Election Commission had banned victory processions after election results in view of the pandemic,

The police official told ANI, "The villagers got angry at this procession. Khan is absconding. Search operations are underway." (ANI)

