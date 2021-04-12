UP Panchayat polls: BJP begins to expel rebel candidates

The BJP in the state has now initiated disciplinary action against the rebel candidates.

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) After facing a problem of plenty when it came to applicants for various posts in the ongoing Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is now saddled with rebel candidates.

The party has expelled its 11 office-bearers and workers, including three relatives of Bhadohi MLA, Ravindra Nath Tripathi, for contesting against the party's authorised candidates in the district Panchayat elections in Bhadohi district.

The party's Bhadohi district president Vinay Srivastava, in his letter to the president of Kashi Kshetra, Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, recommended strict action against these 11 persons for the anti-party behaviour.

He had recommended termination of their primary membership of the party and six-year expulsion.

The list included Sachin Tripathi, Chanda Bhushan Tripathi, Anirudh Tripathi (kin of Bhadohi BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi), Vibhuti Tiwari, Krishna Singh, Vikas Tiwari, Vipin Dubey, Pappu Sonkar, Rajan Yadav, Rajendra Pal Baghel, and Sharad Chand Pandey.

These leaders are contesting from different wards in Bhadohi in the forthcoming elections.

"We are going to crack the whip on rebel candidates. Indiscipline will not be tolerated and anyone who defies the party decision, should be prepared to face action," said a senior party functionary.

--IANS

amita/dpb