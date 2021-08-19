UP panel to probe cases related to rape victim who tried to immolate herself

Lucknow, Aug 19 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Wednesday constituted a two-member committee, headed by a DG-rank police officer, to look into all the aspects of the FIRs pertaining to the woman and her companion who had tried to set themselves ablaze outside the Supreme Court premises, earlier this week.

The two had accused police officials and a judge of conspiring against them at the behest of jailed BSP MP Atul Rai, whom the woman had earlier accused of rape.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avanish Awasthi, told reporters that the committee would comprise DG, Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB), R K Vishwakarma, and ADG, Women Power Line (1090), Neera Rawat.

The committee will submit its report in two weeks.

A senior home official said that the committee would probe the entire case including the FIRs lodged by the accused and the ones registered by the rape survivor and her associate against the accused.

The team will also look into the charge sheet filed by the police and the non-bailable warrant issued against the rape survivor and her associate.

DG (UPPRPB) would decide how many members he would have in his team for support. The DG may also visit Varanasi in connection with the probe.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended police inspector Rakesh Singh and Sub-Inspector Girija Shankar Yadav, who were the investigation officers in the case.

It is noteworthy that before attempting self -immolation outside the Supreme Court, the woman and her associate had livestreamed a video message on social media accusing BSP MP Atul Rai, then Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak, former IG Amitabh Thakur and other police and judicial officers of harassing them.

--IANS

amita/rs