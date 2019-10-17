UP POCSO court convicts man in 10 days, sets record

Special judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Vijay Pal convicted 30-year-old accused Ram Milan Lodhi and delivered verdict in 10 days. He also slapped a fine of Rs 22,000 fine on Lodhi for the treatment and rehabilitation of the survivor.

A six-year-old was sexually assaulted by the accused while she was alone at home on September 17.

Her mother lodged a complaint on September 18.

Circle officer, Maharajganj, Vineet Singh said: "The mother alleged that Ram Milan Lodhi had assaulted her daughter. We lodged a case under 354 (A) of IPC, Pocso and SC/ST Act."

Lodhi was arrested on September 19 and the survivor's statement was recorded under Section 164 of CrPC the following day. Later, in the chargesheet, IPC 354 A (sexual harassment) was changed to IPC 376 AB (rape)," he said. On September 21, police recorded statements of mother and six witnesses and filed chargesheet on September 23. "We moved an application before the court pleading for a fast-track hearing," said the circle officer. Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP), Swapnil Mamgain, said that the judgment will set a trend of quick convictions in POCSO cases. In another case, the court in Auraiyya had delivered judgment within 16 days. Anshu, 19, was awarded a life imprisonment in a case of rape with a 10-year-old girl and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The verdict came in 16 days while police filed the chargesheet in 14 days. "The assault took place on September 9 in Dibiyapur police station area. We lodged FIR and filed the chargesheet in 14 days under IPC 376 (AB) and POCSO," said SP Auraiyya Suniti.