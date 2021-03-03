UP Police arrests man from Himachal in connection with rape, murder of 13-yr-old girl

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Himachal Pradesh in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Bulandshahr.



"On February 28, a man had filed a missing complaint of his 13-year-old daughter. He alleged that a man named Harendra had kidnapped her. On Tuesday, the victim's body was recovered from the accused's house in Bulandshahr and around 7:30 today, we arrested him from Himachal Pradesh," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr.

The police said the accused attempted to rape the girl when she went to her house to drink water in Bulandshahr.

"During the investigation, the accused confessed that the girl had come to his house to drink water, and that's when he attempted to rape her. When she cried for help, he killed her and buried the body in his house premises (in Bulandshahr)," the SSP said.

"The girl was having a meal with her mother and sisters in a field. The girl had gone looking for water and went missing," he added.

According to the police, the man was living in the house with his father, where the girl had gone looking for water. The accused's father has already been arrested. (ANI)

