UP Police celebrates sniffer dog's birthday

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 15 (IANS) The Muzaffarnagar police celebrated the third birthday of its sniffer dog Dicky with a special cake.

Dicky, whose birthday was celebrated on Saturday, was helped by his handler, Sunil Kumar, in cutting the cake.

Wearing a colourful paper cap and a solemn expression, Dicky 'cut' the birthday in the presence of her handler, and other police personnel at the police line kennel here.