UP Police didn't incorporate facts provided by Loni incident victim in FIR, alleges Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the police did not incorporate the facts provided by the victim's son in the official complaints in connection with the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Loni where an elderly man was assaulted.



Owaisi's comment came after the Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed that there is no communal angle in the incident in Loni and arrested five accused of assaulting the 72-year-old man.

"The son of the 72-year-old victim had told media that a written complaint describing all the facts of the incident that his father has been kidnapped, kept in an illegal confinement and his beard has been forcibly cut off was filed but the police did not incorporate the facts in the FIR," Owaisi told ANI.

Owaisi also stated, "The brother of one of the accused named Aadil has claimed that he went to rescue the 72-year-old man."

"The victim and his son himself described the incident on record. We should also see that aspect of the matter," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday informed that a total of five accused have been arrested who assaulted an elderly man in Loni.

The police also stated that action would also be taken against the complainant for providing wrong facts.

Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the Police had said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities." (ANI)

