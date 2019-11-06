UP Police inspector commits suicide

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) A 42-year Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector, posted in Lucknow, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house.

The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Kumar was posted in '112', the state emergency helpline.

On Sunday evening, Kumar reportedly had a spat with his wife over his late coming after which he locked himself in his room. He would often lock himself in his room if was upset over something or had a fight in the family.

His wife Maya tried to call out to him on Tuesday but there was no response. There was an outer door in the room and she presumed that he may have gone out. Later in the evening, she peeped into the room through a window and screamed.

The neighbours heard her scream and rushed to the house and saw the inspector's body suspended from the ceiling fan. The police was called and they brought down the body which has been sent for post mortem. This is yet another addition in the growing list of suicides by police personnel. Last month, on October 8, constable Raj Ratan Varma committed suicide after doing 20-hour shifts. In September, Sub Inspector Dharmendra Kumar Mishra ended his life over frequent transfers. Earlier, in August, head constable Devi Shankar Mishra committing suicide alleging victimization by seniors in the department. In May last year, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Sahni, posted in the ATS, shot himself dead in his own office.