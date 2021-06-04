UP police invokes NSA against black marketeer of Remdesivir

However, this is the first such case in Uttar Pradesh when the NSA has been invoked against an accused for black marketing of Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Noida, June 4 (IANS) The Noida Police have taken action under the National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in the black marketing of fake Remdesivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to information shared by the Uttar Pradesh police, "The police of Noida Sector-20 police station have arrested an accused on April 21 with 105 Remdesivir injections selling them at exorbitant prices higher than the prescribed rates during the current wave of Covid-19 pandemic and sent him to jail. A case was also registered against the accused under several sections."

After the injections seized from the accused were examined by a medical expert, they were found to be fake.

According to Noida police, the accused Rachit Ghai is a notorious criminal who put people's lives at risk selling fake Remdesivir injections.

The accused was making efforts to get bail from the court following which the NSA was invoked against him after approval by the District Magistrate, Suhas L.Y., on Thursday.

--IANS

msk-rha/khz/bg