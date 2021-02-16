UP Police joins the 'pawri' meme fest

"Ye hum hain aur humari car hai. Agar late night pawri aapko disturb kar rahi hai to ye humara number hai - 112, (This is us, this is our car, and if a late-night party disturbs you, this is our number)" the 112-service tweeted in a picture of a police vehicle with a beacon atop it.

It has asked the public to inform them on the emergency 112 number if any late-night party is disturbing them.

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police has joined the "pawri ho rahi hai" meme fest on social media.

The Call 112 service is apparently seeking to cash in on the viral 'pawri (party) ho rahi hai' meme.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, through its various social media accounts, especially on Twitter, has often taken to putting up humorous posts to reach out to netizens.

The meme set the social media on fire after it surfaced online last week with Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, speaking in a heavily-accented tone as she stood partying with some friends with their car parked on a road.

"Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain aur ye humari pawri (party) ho rahi hai, (This is our car, this is us and this is our party going on)," she said in the post.

