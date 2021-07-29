UP Police officer alleges casteist slur, probe on

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), July 29 (IANS) An inspector allegedly threatened an Additional Superintendent of Police after which the official Anil Kumar, shot off a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General (ADG) Varanasi zone, besides Chief Minister and SC/ST commissions.

The ASP also posted the letter on social media which went viral.

Inspector General of Police, Varanasi range, S.K. Bhagat, who is probing the matter on the directives of ADG Varanasi zone Brij Bhushan, said, "I am looking into the matter. According to the available information, after the ASP (operations) Chandauli detected irregularities in the records of police lines, a heated argument took place between him and the inspector. The showdown took place in a closed room where only the ASP and inspector were present. Now, both are levelling serious allegations against each other. Their separate statements are being recorded."

SP Chandauli Amit Kumar initially probed the matter.

The ASP's action of posting his complaint letter, marked to the DGP, ADG Varanasi zone, IG Varanasi range, chief minister, principal secretary home, SC/ST commissions at the Centre and state on social media, is also being viewed as an act of indiscipline by senior officials.

Bhagat said that he would soon submit his investigation report to the senior officials after which the action would be taken in the matter.

In his letter, the ASP stated that on July 20 he had inspected the police lines and sought the appointment register to see the details. The junior staff informed him that all such appointments were being done by the inspector and no record was being maintained, the ASP alleged in his viral letter.

Following this, he gave the inspector time to initiate corrective measures.

On Tuesday, the ASP summoned the inspector with a register when the showdown took place between them, officials confirmed.

Later, the ASP in his letter alleged that the inspector not only made casteist remarks against him but also threatened him.

--IANS

amita/dpb