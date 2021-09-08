UP Police security wing gets ISO certification

Additional Director General, security, Binod Singh said that the ISO certificate was awarded on the basis of improvement in quality of the department and enhancement of the whole organisation's set-up and training.

The security wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police that provides security to the Governor, Chief Minister and other dignitaries, has been awarded an ISO certification.

"The award is credited to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his futuristic vision. On the directions of the chief minister, we have not only improved the training of the personnel in the wing but also procured advanced technologies and security gadgets," he said.

A first-of-its-kind indoor wireless shooting range simulator has been established at the headquarters for training.

"On the lines of the National Security Guard (NSG), we are building a composite underground indoor shooting range for training. The project will be completed by November," the ADG said.

An age limit for personnel deployed for induction has also been fixed.

"It is 30 years for constables, 40 for sub-inspectors and 45 for inspectors, who will be working in the security wing for a period of seven years only," he said.

The officer also said that personnel in the security wing are being trained on special vehicle simulators to drive in convoys of VVIPs, while advanced training is being given at Institute of Driving and Traffic Research in Dehradun.

A proposal to induct a fleet of 35 bullet-proof vehicles for VVIP movement and functions has also been sent to the government.

The security department officials also said that another proposal for establishment of five more bomb-disposal squads has been given to the government. At present, there are 26 bomb disposal squads across the state.

A separate training-cum-residential building spread across 34 acres for the security wing is also under construction in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of the state capital.

