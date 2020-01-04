UP Police seeks transfer of cheating case against Sonakshi Sinha to Mumbai

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police has submitted an affidavit in a court in Moradabad district seeking the transfer of the alleged cheating case against actress Sonakshi Sinha to Mumbai.

The case against Sonakshi and others was registered on a complaint filed on February 22, 2019, by the owner of an event management company who asserted that the actress allegedly did not attend the event even after taking a hefty payment.



"The MoU [between the owner and actress] shall be governed by the laws of India and the courts of Mumbai shall have exclusive jurisdiction," the police stated in the affidavit. (ANI)

