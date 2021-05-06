UP Police seize 20 kg 'rasgullas', two held

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh), May 6 (IANS) 'Rasgullas' seem to be becoming an integral part of panchayat politics in Uttar Pradesh.

The Hapur police on Wednesday arrested two persons for violating Covid guidelines while celebrating the results of the recently-held panchayat polls in the state.

The police also seized 20 kilograms of rasgullas that were to be distributed among the people as a celebration of victory.