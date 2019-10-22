UP police seize 5 tons of adulterated paneer worth Rs 10 lakh

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A team of District Food and Supply Department has seized five tonnes of adulterated paneer worth Rs 10 lakh in Gautam Buddha Nagar area of Greater Noida.

Rakesh Kumar, District Food Supply Officer told ANI: "Based on the information, on Sunday, a raid was conducted by the Jarcha police and food department in Noida. During the search, paneer stuffed in plastic containers worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the four trucks near NTPC check post."



"The truck was going from Sambhal to Delhi. The adulterated paneer was to be used for making sweets for the Diwali festival. The samples of the paneer have been taken and sent them for analysis at the lab," he added.

The district administration is running a special campaign to prevent adulterated food during the festival. As part of this campaign, the District Food and Supply Department has also conducted a raid in various sweet shops and factories in Noida.

The food department has also destroyed sweets worth Rs 1,20,000 from different sweet shops and factories. The samples of food items were also taken for examination.

The unlicensed factories were sealed by the team during the raid. (ANI)

