UP Police seizes weapons from Mukhtar Ansari's son in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Lucknow Police on Thursday seized 6 weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari here.

Abbas had allegedly procured Six weapons on a single license, the police said.

Teams of Lucknow Police on Thursday arrived at the residence of Abbas Ansari in the national capital with a search warrant and confiscated arms and ammunitions.



Several barrels and equipment were also seized.

The police have registered a case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 30 Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

