UP police strangulated, manhandled me: Priyanka

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down.



"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she said.

Gandhi said she was walking after she was stopped by police and they again stopped her.

"I was walking (after the car was stopped). I was surrounded, strangulated. They pushed me..by a woman police person. I fell down. They stopped me and then I went on a scooter of a party worker," she said.

Gandhi said she walked to reach Darapuri's home.

The Congress leader said the police stopped her without knowing where she was going. She said they told her that she cannot proceed further.

Gandhi was stopped when she was on her way to meet the family of Darapuri, a former IPS officer, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests. (ANI)

