UP Polls 2022: BJP to hold Panna Pramukh meet in Oct, enhance role in 1.63 cr booths

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to increase and enhance the role of Panna Pramukhs in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to make the party more electorally effective, sources informed on Friday.



To achieve this goal, the BJP is aiming to strengthen Panna Pramukhs in its 1.63 crore booths ahead of crucial Assembly polls by choosing Panna Pramukhs out of the voters they would communicate with at a particular booth.

To ensure that voters come out and vote, the party has begun the training and shortlisting its Panna Pramukhs while exercise is expected to be over by end of this month.

It has decided to organise a three-day Panna Pramukh Sammelan in the second week of October. The Sammelan will be organised throughout Uttar Pradesh.

In Gujarat Assembly polls, the party had made Union Home minister Amit Shah a Panna Pramukh of the Narainpura area. While Panna Pramukh is to be selected from a mohalla, it was not necessary that he had to be a voter of 30 houses he is made in charge of. There are 10 to 15 Pramukhs per booth.

Sources inform that this time party is of the opinion to more micromanage and have one voter per list as Panna Pramukh.

"We have decided that this election, our Panna Pramukhs will also have to be the voter from the list of voters. There would be one Pramukh over 60 voters. Pramukh will communicate and coordinate with voters," stated a senior BJP leader.

In a bid to strengthen the internal arrangement by the party to consolidate its support among voters, the party has decided that Panna Pramukhs need to be one of the voters from the group that they are given charge of.

Revitalised as a concept by former BJP chief Amit Shah in elections across the country, to ensure its supporters come out and vote. This has come close to the heels of 'booth Vijay Abhiyan recently launched by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

