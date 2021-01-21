UP polls: Cong calendar chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's journey unveiled, 10 lakh copies to be distributed

According to sources, 10 lakh calendars will be distributed in the state in a bid to reach out to the masses.

Party leaders have been instructed to distribute the calendar to every ward and village. Calendars have been dispatched for each district and city committee according to their respective population.

The calendar has photographs of "public outreach and struggles" of the party General Secretary.

In the 12-page calendar, the first page displays a photograph in which the Congress leader can be seen expressing her condolences to tribal women after the Umbha massacre of Sonbhadra.



The calendar also had her photo from her visit to Hathras victim's house. She can be seen hugging the Hathras rape victim's mother.



Another photograph of the Congress General Secretary trying to save party workers from police lathi-charge has also been featured.

The calendar also has a picture of the Congress leader's visit to Azamgarh to meet those "troubled" during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She can be seen wiping the tears of a child of the victim's family.



Among other pictures include photos from her visits to Amethi, Rae Bareli, Haryana, and Jharkhand.



(ANI)