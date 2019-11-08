UP Power Corp Ltd Chairman removed after EPF scam (IANS IMPACT)

Lucknow, Nov 8 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government, on Friday night, removed the Principal Secretary and Chairman of the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) Alok Kumar from his post.

He has been made Principal Secretary, Industrial Development.

Arvind Kumar will take over as the new Principal Secretary and Chairman, UPPCL.

Various employees unions in the UPPCL had been demanding the removal of Alok Kumar from his post, following the EPF scam in which the employees fund was deposited in a private company, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL)

