UP Power Dept working on zero-tolerance for corruption

Based on the audit reports of these districts, inquiries will also be ordered into e-tenders of other districts to ensure transparency in working.

In order to ensure that inquiry in these cases of corruption is completed without any delay and strict action is taken against those found guilty, the department has done constant follow-up at the higher level as well.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has a vigilance unit working under an Additional Director General of Police, who has recommended registering of cases against those found guilty in different inquiries.

Strict action has already been taken against erring officers, including 3 Superintendent Engineers, one Executive Engineer, Three Sub-divisional Officer, 8 Junior Engineer, 10 other officers and 4 contractors. UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "We have registered 77 FIRs against officers, employees and contractors so far. Charge sheets have been issued against 79 employees and 19 have been suspended. We are going to make sure that there is no room for corruption and negligence in the Department." There are various works, both, of construction as well as of maintenance, undertaken by different corporations of the Power Department for electricity management and supply in the state. The Power Department also undertakes services through outsources in large number and in the past, there have been large number of complaints for payment of dues to such employees and labourers. As part of reform in 2018, the state's Yogi Adityanath government had started a portal with details and attendance of all the outsourced employees. The bills of the concerned agencies are paid in accordance to the data available on this portal. The government had also undertaken a special drive to resolve payment complaints to such outsourced employees on the basis of the anomalies found on the portal. Meanwhile, a special investigating system has been formed including a team of third party specialists from technical institutions as well as officials of the vigilance wing of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. In Basti district, the working agency was blacklisted, after anomalies were found in electricity line of an under construction Medical College. Cases have been registered against the agency and disciplinary action has been initiated against the guilty officers. In Mathura district, lacunae was found in the installation of exit line for the solar power unit, following which the working agency has not only been put in the black list but a case has also been registered against it and disciplinary action has been taken against the guilty officials.