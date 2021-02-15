UP primary schools to turn into 'motivational schools'

The 'Prerak Mission' will be run at every primary school of the state and every district will have one motivational school.

Lucknow, Feb 15 (IANS) To increase the efficiency of students in primary schools, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched the 'Prerak Mission' which will change the image of these schools in Uttar Pradesh within the next six months.

A third-party institution set by the government will check the efficiency of the children of the primary schools. Once the investigation of the institution will be completed, that school will be named as the 'Motivational School' of the district.

According to Basic Shikhsa Adhikari (BSA) Lucknow, Dinesh Kumar, "One school from every block will be developed as a motivational school. On the same lines, within a few months, every school of the block will be developed into motivational primary schools. Slowly, every primary school of the districts will be developed into motivational schools."

To increase the skills of children of primary schools in mathematics and languages, 'Prerna Gyanotsav Abhiyan' is being started by the government.

This campaign will also enhance basic learning skills for children and will also increase the efficiency of the children who could not continue their online classes during the lockdown period.

According to the instructions issued by Additional Chief Secretary Renuka Kumar, the teachers will have to check the skills of the students at certain set points, under which, the efficiency of students from classes 1 to 3 will be identified on 14 points while the students of Classes 4 and 5 will be identified on 16 points.

After the teachers of the primary schools declare them as motivational schools, the third-party institution will examine the child's efficiency.

It is to be mentioned that after 11 months of lockdown, Classes 1 to 5 of primary schools of the state are reopening from March 1, 2021.

