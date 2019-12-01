UP Principal Secy Awanish Awasthi inspects Lucknow Jail

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, along with DM Abhishek Prakash and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, conducted an inspection in the Lucknow District Jail on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said: "The objective of the inspection was to find out new ways to improve the condition of the Jail. On inspection, we found some issues related to infrastructure, seepage and the solar power plant."

He further stated that he will soon hold a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nagar Nigam and the officials of the jail."The lights and the CCTV cameras used in jail are outdated, so we also have to bring new ones. We are also aiming to introduce the latest equipment in the hospital of the jail, such as ultrasound and digital X-ray machines," he said.He also addressed the issue of fewer staff members, stating that additional police constables will be deployed to the jail.He also gave a positive feedback on the cleanliness of the jail, the general facilities, and the contribution of the prisoners in maintaining the condition of the jail.Speaking on the usage of mobile phones in the jail, he said: "The police administration will take a firm decision and disallow the use of mobile phones inside the jail premises."He further added that the punishment of using mobile phones inside the jail premises will be increased from 6 months to up to 3 years. (ANI)