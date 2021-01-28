UP R-Day tableau showcasing Ram Temple bags first prize, Adityanath congratulates people of state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated the people of the state after Uttar Pradesh's tableau received the first prize.



UP's tableaux in this year's Republic Day parade featured the Ram Mandir that will soon be constructed in Ayodhya.

"Hearty congratulations to all the people of Uttar Pradesh for their beautiful tableau named 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', displayed on the occasion of Republic Day," Adityanath tweeted.

The first part of the tableau that marched down Rajpath on Republic Day, showed Maharishi Valmiki composing the Ramayana. In the middle part of the tableau, the Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya's cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, was featured.

The mural showed embracing of Nishadraj and eating of Shabri's berry by Lord Ram, salvation of Ahilya, Kewat Samvad, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani Buti, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes from Ramyana.

The forepart of the middle tableau showed Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju distributed awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux.

The Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded first prize, followed by Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Last year, UP's tableaux bagged the second position. It showcased the cultural and religious tourism of Uttar Pradesh and the state's theme of 'Sarva Dharma Samabhav'. (ANI)

