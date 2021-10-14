UP rape survivor provided security

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 14 (IANS) The Lalitpur police has provided security to the 17-year-old girl who lodged a rape case against 28 persons, including her father and some Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionaries.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said, "The medical report has confirmed that the girl was raped. After her statement under section 164 on Wednesday, we have constituted five teams to arrest the named accused. Her father has already been arrested and is being interrogated."