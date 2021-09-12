UP records 21 new COVID cases, recovery rate 98.7 pc

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 21 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, said a release by the state government.



"So far, 7,59,46,515 samples have been tested. In the past 24 hours, 21 samples have tested positive out of the total sample of 2,33,241. Only 12 districts have reported new cases. In the same duration, 28 patients have been discharged. A total of 16,86,487 people in recovered in the state so far," said the release.

The statement informed that 34 districts including Ballia, Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar and Sonbhadra have become completely COVID free and reported no new cases.

The state government also mentioned that 48 per cent of UP's population has taken the first dose of COVID vaccine taking the total count of vaccinations to over 8.6 crores. (ANI)

