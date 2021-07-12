UP records highest ever procurement of wheat at MSP; Rs 11,141.28 cr paid to farmers

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest ever procurement of wheat with 56.41 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the cereal procured from 12.98 lakh farmers of the state at minimum support price (MSP), said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday.



During the current RMS 2021-22, a total of Rs 11,141.28 crore has been paid to the farmers as MSP.

There is an increase of 58 per cent from RMS 2020-21 during which 35.77 lakh MT wheat was procured from 6.64 lakh farmers.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, procurement in Uttar Pradesh had shown a record paddy also during Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 itself. A record procurement of 66.84 lakh MT paddy was done from 10.22 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh during KMS 2020-21.

This is the highest ever procurement of paddy in the history of the State. A total of Rs 12,491.88 crores has been paid to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh as MSP.

It is to mention that current marketing season RMS 2021-22 has concluded in most of the wheat procuring states and up to July 8, 2021 a quantity of 433.32 LMT of wheat has been procured (which is an all-time high, as it has exceeded the previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 387.50 LMT.

About 49.16 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 85,581.02 crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season kharif 2020-21 is also continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of 866.05 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 707.59 LMT and Rabi Crop 158.46 LMT) upto July 8, 2021 against last year corresponding purchase of 756.80 LMT.

About 127.72 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 1,63,510.77 crore. Paddy procurement has also reached an all-time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20. (ANI)

