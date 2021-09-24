UP reports 11 new cases, 30 districts are Covid free

Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has reported only 11 new Covid cases across six districts in the past 24 hours, and 30 districts are now free of Covid, said the health officials on Thursday.

The state now has 186 active cases and of these, 52 per cent belong to just six districts.

As many as 30 districts out of the total 75 have become free from Covid with active cases touching zero.