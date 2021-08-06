UP reports 34 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

The new cases took the state's overall tally to 17.08 lakh of which 16.85 lakh people have recovered.

Lucknow, Aug 6 (IANS) As many as 34 new cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours and three persons have died due to complications caused by the virus.

The health department bulletin indicated that new cases were reported from across 19 districts with Lucknow and Varanasi accounting for a maximum of six cases each.

Officials informed that 10 districts in the state have become free from Covid while another 13 are in the queue with just one active case left.

The state is left with 659 active cases in 65 districts.

Lucknow accounts for the maximum number of active cases with 60 followed by Kushinagar where 50 active cases are left. The remaining 57 districts have less than 25 active cases.

Officials reiterated the importance of Covid-19 vaccination and following of Covid appropriate behaviour in wake of the anticipated third wave. They said that despite the decline in cases, prevention was essential as the state was not completely free from Covid.

The official spokesman further said that 10 states were witnessing a surge in new cases and chances of infection cannot be ruled out till every eligible person gets vaccinated.

--IANS

amita/dpb