UP reports 442 new Covid cases in past 24 hrs

Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) A fresh surge of the Covid wave was becoming increasingly evident in Uttar Pradesh with 442 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 442 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 115 cases was recorded in Lucknow.

With the daily infection count soaring past 100 in Lucknow, district administration issued notices to 542 persons for violating Covid-19 norms.