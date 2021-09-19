UP reports 9 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded nine new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 17,09,652, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.

The new cases were reported from Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Kaushambhi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.