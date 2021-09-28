UP reports only 7 new Covid cases

While the other states have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections, Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 50 for 47 days in a row.

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the steepest decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with only seven new infections, making it the lowest single-day tally.

According to a state government spokesman, the downward trajectory of the virus has continued for the consecutive 11th week, testifying the success of numerous proactive measures implemented by the state government.

Uttar Pradesh, pushing the Covid graph southwards, has maintained the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) - the number of positive cases against the total tests done - at 0.01 per cent, which is the lowest in the country.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh's positivity rate, which shows the level of infections among people, has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid wave is receding from the state.

The active caseload in the state now stands at 176 which has been brought down by over a remarkable 99 per cent from its peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

In another major relief, no new cases were reported from 71 districts of the state.

Thirty-one districts of Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Aurraiya, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Bahraich, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Sitapur and Sonbhadra have completely eliminated Covid cases.

