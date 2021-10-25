  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. UP: Sambhal district administration seizes property of 2 jailed gangsters

UP: Sambhal district administration seizes property of 2 jailed gangsters

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021, 10:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Chakresh Mishra, SP, Sambhal district (Photo/ANI)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Sambhal district administration on Sunday attached property worth Rs 1.25 crore that belonged to jailed gangsters Shamshad and Shareef Pehelwan, said police.

The 165-hectare land was allegedly purchased through illegal means by the duo, said the police.
Chakresh Mishra, SP Sambhal, said, "On the instruction of Sambhal district administration, the 165-hectare land has been seized. The illegal construction on the land is being razed using bulldozer. They are lodged in jail under the UP Gangsters Act." (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features