UP: School manager, 2 get life term for killing child

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), April 6 (IANS) A court in Muzaffarnagar has awarded life sentence to four people, including a school manager for shooting dead a seven-year-old boy and injuring his father.

Additional District Sessions judge, Nishant Dev, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Amit Kumar (the school manager), Abid, Rahul and Ajay after holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder) rand 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.