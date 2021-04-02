UP schools closed till April 11 for students of classes 1-8 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the closure of all schools for the student of class one to eight to April 11. Others are directed to follow the COVID-19 norms strictly.



Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 8. The new instructions are being issued by CM Yogi in his meeting with top officials.

Apart from this, CM Yogi also ordered officials to raise the number of COVID-19 testings in UP.

At present, there are 11,918 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. 8,820 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 59,90,45 have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

