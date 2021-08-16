UP schools reopen with excitement, hesitancy

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday with classes from 9 to 12 having 50 per cent attendance.

A low student attendance and strict adherence to Covid protocols marked the first day of schools.

"There was excitement but shadowed by hesitancy. I was excited about meeting my friends and teacher after almost five months but the shadow of the Covid also loomed large. The seating arrangement had been changed to maintain distance and only a handful of students were present today," said Ankita Mehrotra a class 10 student at a reputed girls' school.