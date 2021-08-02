UP schools to reopen from Aug 16

Lucknow, Aug 2 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to re-open schools with 50 per cent attendance.

According to an official spokesman, schools will re-open with the full Covid protocol from August 16.

It will be mandatory for students to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Students will be required to give the written consent of their parents to attend the schools. Without the consent letter, admission will not be given to the students in the school.