UP scribe set on fire by lover's kin in Bihar

The victim has been identified as Ramu, a native of Orai in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. He had gone to the Kanhauli village in Siwan district, which comes under the MH Nagar Hasanpura police station, to meet his girlfriend Poonam Kumari on Friday morning.

Patna, July 2 (IANS) A journalist working with a private media organisation in Uttar Pradesh was set on fire in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday as the victim was in love with a girl whose parents disapproved of their relationship.

Jitendra Pandey, the Siwan block SDPO, said the victim was involved in a verbal duel with the family members of Poonam.

"The situation turned so ugly that Poonam's family members allegedly poured oil over him and set him on fire. When Poonam tried to save him, she also received burn injuries," Pandey said on the basis of Poonam's statement to Bihar police.

Both Ramu and Poonam have sustained severe burn injuries and are admitted to a primary health centre in Hasanpur.

Poonam has revealed that after setting Ramu on fire, the accused kept him in a room and fled from the spot after locking the door from outside.

Ramu and Poonam are in a relationship for the last two years and the former used to visit the latter's house to meet her. The family members of Poonam were not pleased with Ramu's visits to their house. Despite their displeasure, he used to regularly go there.

"We have recovered a press identity card from Ramu's pocket, which has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Relations department," Pandey said.

"The accused are at large now. We have formed a team to nab them," he added.

--IANS

ajk/khz