UP: Search underway for 3 missing in Ayodhya's Saryu River

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Search for three missing people is underway in the Saryu River at Guptar Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.



Six bodies have been recovered from the river and search continues for the missing people in the river where 12 people drowned on Friday.

"6 bodies recovered so far and 3 people rescued from Guptar Ghat where 12 people were drowning yesterday while trying to rescue 15 devotees. Search underway for three missing people. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and PAC teams are carrying out the operation," said Lucknow NDRF Commandant Vinay Kumar.

12 of the 15, who had come from Agra to visit the city, got swept away due to a strong current while taking a bath in the river at Guptar Ghat.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

