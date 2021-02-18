UP sees negligible impact of 'Rail Roko' call

Farmers made efforts to stop trains in Meerut, Ballia, Prayagraj, Mathura, Bahraich, Bijnor, Amethi and Aligarh but their efforts were thwarted by alert policemen.

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) The impact of the 'Rail Roko' call given by agitating farmers, had negligible impact in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

According to reports, farmers reached the Meerut Cantt railway station and spread out sheets on tracks. They squatted there for some time after which the police removed them.

In Prayagraj, farmers were prevented from entering the railway station. They stood on the road outside and shouted slogans against the government. They later took out a procession demanding that the farm laws be repealed.

In Ballia, scores of farmers staged a demonstration outside the railway station after they were prevented from going in.

The home department spokesman said that there had been no impact of the 'Rail Roko' call in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

amita/dpb