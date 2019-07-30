UP sends formal request for CBI probe in Unnao crash

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a formal request to the Centre for transferring the Unnao rape survivor's road accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The development comes a day after senior politicians from different opposition parties demanded a free and fair probe into the accident of the Unnao rape survivor and her family.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the case of the death of relatives of Unnao rape victim in a road accident in which she was also injured would be transferred to the CBI.

Earlier in the day, UP Director General of Police OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident, if a request is made. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," he told reporters. "The state government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or a relative makes any request in this regard," Singh said. On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling in a car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The state police have already registered a murder case against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident. Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.