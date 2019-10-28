UP Speaker visits Sengar's house, offers condolences

Unnao, Oct 28 (IANS) UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Monday visited the residence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Makhi village to offer his condolences on the demise of the legislator's brother.

Kuldeep Sengar, accused in a rape case, had been granted a 72-hour parole for the cremation of his brother Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi on Sunday.

The cremation took place in Makhi village earlier in the day and a number of BJP leaders were present there.

The Speaker also belongs to Unnao and Sengar was known to share a warm rapport with him.

Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP in August this year after he was blamed for the accident of the rape survivor in which two of her female relatives were killed and her lawyer was seriously injured. amita/prs