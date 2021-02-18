UP STF to take PFI member Rauf Shareef on 5-day remand

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) will take Popular Front of India's student wing leader Rauf Shareef on police remand for five days on Thursday.



Shivaram Tarkar, the government's advocate, said the ADJ one court has granted a 5-day remand to STF from 10 am today.

"The STF had sought 10-day custody of Shareef, but a UP court granted a 5-day remand from 10 am today till 10 am on February 23," he said.

Shareef who is in judicial custody in Mathura jail is one of the accused of creating unrest in UP after the Hathras gangrape incident.

The PFI member was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on December 12 in Kerala and from there he was brought to UP by STF. (ANI)

