UP stops inter-state bus service to check Covid spread

"The buses of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation will no longer be sent to other states," said Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal.

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) With a spurt in Covid cases, particularly in the rural areas, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to stop the inter-state bus service with immediate effect.

He did not clarify whether buses from other states will be allowed to enter the state.

He, however, said that intra-state bus services will continue with Covid norms of 50 per cent of seating capacity.

There is a continuous inflow of migrant labourers from other states to Uttar Pradesh. The state roadways buses were being used to bring them to Uttar Pradesh and then were being sent to different villages. People are coming from trains from Mumbai and Gujarat.

"We have set up Covid help desks at every bus stand and railway stations to check the health of the people coming from other states. If found sick, they are being given medicines and are being quarantined," the official said.

The government will start a testing campaign in all the revenue villages from May 4.

--IANS

amita/dpb