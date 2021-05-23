UP students to learn about Covid, Namami Gange

Students enrolled in around 1.59 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh, will study the revamped syllabus that offers these new chapters.

Prayagraj (UP), May 23 (IANS) The revamped syllabus for basic education in Uttar Pradesh will now enable students from classes 6 to 8 to study Covid-19, Vedic Maths and the Namami Gange project.

The changes in the syllabus have been approved in a virtual meeting of the Basic Education Council.

In addition to this, children studying in classes I and II in 1,13,289 government-run primary schools across the state would be taught Sanskrit too.

Five small illustrated lessons in Sanskrit have been included in class 1 from this year in which names of fruits and vegetables, names of farmers and workers, names of family members etc have been included.

Director (basic education), UP, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said, "Revamping the syllabus and making suitable changes in it is a continuous process which is being done in consultation with our team of expert academicians. The aim is to keep our students abreast with the contemporary knowledge."

As per the changes, students of government-run 45,625 upper primary schools (class 6 to 8) would be learning about Covid-19 which would be included in their science syllabus.

Besides, Vedic Mathematics has also been included in the course for students of classes 4 and 5.

Similarly, lessons on Namami Gange have been added to "Hamara Environment", a book for children of classes 6 to 8 from the current session (2021-22), they added.

It will teach students about the efforts being made to clean Ganga and the scheme so that children can be sensitized on the issue and contribute in the mission once they grow up.

