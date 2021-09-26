UP teacher beaten to death, students' role suspected

The assailants used iron rods to kill the teacher.

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 26 (IANS) A mathematics teacher was beaten to death by some unidentified assailants in the Rajendra Nagar locality in Jalaun district, and his students are said to be the suspects in the initial probe, said police.

The police said that the miscreants had arrived on a bike at the teacher's house. They first knocked on the door. As soon as the teacher came outside, the assailants hit him on the head with an iron rod.

The teacher bled to death.

On getting information about the incident, Kotwali police and forensic experts reached the spot.

The identity of the assailants is yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, Narvada, 65, used to run maths coaching classes.

"Around midnight on Friday, two youths came to his house on a bike. He opened the door and went inside the hall. The youths too followed him to the hall and attacked him repeatedly with an iron rod. Narvada sustained serious injuries and collapsed on the floor. Hearing commotion, the family members rushed to the hall, but by then the accused had fled," said Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar.

Narvada was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the assailants could be his coaching students.

The SP said, "Police are trying to trace the killers with the help of CCTV footage installed in the locality."

Four teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

