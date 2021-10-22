UP teachers resent orders to collect waste, recite Ramayana

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Firozabad, Anjali Agarwal had asked block education officers (BEO) to ensure collection of plastic waste from primary schools under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Firozabad/Etah (UP), Oct 22 (IANS) Tasks assigned to teachers on Valmiki Jayanti on October 20 in two Uttar Pradesh districts have led to widespread resentment.

Schools in each block of the district were asked to collect 100 kg plastic waste and deposit it at a designated panchayat bhawan.

On the same day, 15 primary school teachers in Kasganj district were deployed for reciting verses from the Valmiki Ramayan during a programme organised to mark Valmiki Jayanti at the Sankat Mochan Dham in Salai.

"The Valmiki Ramayan is in Sanskrit and I am a science teacher. I tried to do my best to read Sanskrit, but it was too difficult for me. Only three of four people were present at the venue. I do not understand the aim of issuing such orders," said a teacher in Etah.

Various teachers' organisations have expressed their discontent over the issue and are taking to the social media to criticise officials who ordered teachers to perform the said tasks.

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, President of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Federation, said: "If a teacher is made responsible for collection of plastic waste and read scriptures at an event being organised at a religious place, when will he get time to do his duty of teaching students?"

Director general, school education, Anamika Singh said: "I have come to know about the orders issued regarding collection of plastic waste and have sought more information about the event."

Regarding the Ramayana issue, she said she would look into the matter.

Satish Dwivedi, the state's minister for basic education, said: "District authorities, including chief development officer issue these orders, which are implemented by the BSAs. The district authorities must be asked why they issue such orders without specifying the departments for it."

