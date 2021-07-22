UP teen electrocuted while taking bath

According to reports, Sharif Ali was taking a bath before offering Eid prayers on Wednesday when he accidentally came in contact with a power line hanging overhead.

Sambhal (UP), July 22 (IANS) An 18-year-old teenager was electrocuted while taking a bath near a hand pump in Uttar Pradesh's Bhakroli village.

Sharif was taken to a community health centre where he was declared dead.

Later, police were informed and the family decided to take action against the power corporation limited for their alleged negligence as a faulty wire line was hanging near the house.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Gunnaur SDM Ramkesh Dhama also visited the village and assured compensation after local villagers protested against the power corporation.

Dhanari SHO said: "It was unfortunate incident and police are investigating the matter. The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy. The family has not given a written complaint yet. We will register their complaint whenever they decide to lodge it.

"The SDM has also assured compensation to the family under a beneficiary scheme. Officials of the power corporation have also been informed about the incident."

--IANS

amita/ksk/